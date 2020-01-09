Marcel Ciolacu: PSD is capable of winning both local and parliamentary elections this year

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared in Buzau on Thursday that his party is capable of winning both the local and parliamentary elections this year.

In the speech delivered at the elective conference of the PSD Buzau county branch, Ciolacu said that the Social Democrats are getting some massive support "from Mr. Orban and his government for winning the 2020 general election."

"We definitely must and are capable to win this year's local elections, and Mr. Orban and his government are blowing into our sails for winning the 2020 general election; apart from being capable to win all the elections, first and foremost our party can give the President of Romania in 2024," Ciolacu said.

The PSD acting leader participates on Thursday afternoon, alongside the PSD acting Secretary general Paul Stanescu, in the elective conference of the PSD Buzau county branch whose president he has been in recent years. Ciolacu is running alone for president of the PSD Buzau local organization.

Likening the PSD to a train that had been idling on a dead rail line, in an abandoned station, Paul Stanescu praised Ciolacu's successful effort since taking over as PSD's top leader in getting the party back on track. "Sure, it doesn't move very fast, it moves slowly, but I'm sure that, along with the entire steering team (...) we can pick up speed," said Paul Stanescu.

He mentioned that the Social Democrats must meet three requirements in order to win the 2020 election - be united, trust one another and act in solidarity.

Also attending the conference are leader of the PSD Dolj organization, MEP Claudiu Manda, and president of the PSD Bacau branch, MEP Dragos Benea. Claudiu Manda pointed out that he had been adamant to attend this elective conference because he wanted to meet the PSD Buzau organization, adding that he has figured out that Marcel Ciolacu is the "smart fox" that can help the PSD win the 2020 elections.