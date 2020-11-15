Marcel Ciolacu: We decided to suspend any electoral campaign action, out of respect for Piatra Neamt tragedy

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Sunday announced the suspension of any electoral campaign action out of respect for the Piatra Neamt tragedy, noting that all political decision-makers have the obligation to deal exclusively with this at this time, with people's health, not with elections.

He specified that he is in permanent contact with the county authorities and solutions have been found for the activity in the county hospital in Piatra Neamt to continue.

"At this moment, the priority is for the survivors of the tragedy in Piatra Neamt to receive medical care. I am in permanent contact with the county authorities and I know that solutions have been found for the medical activity to continue safely at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital. The ICU unit destroyed in the fire will also be rebuilt as a matter of urgency. I discussed with all my colleagues and decided to suspend any electoral campaign action, out of respect for this immense tragedy. All political decision-makers have the obligation, at this point, to deal exclusively with people's health, not with the elections," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.Ten people died in the ICU unit fire at the County Hospital from Piatra Neamt, and an anaesthetist doctor suffered serious burns. Six other hospitalized patients were taken to the Mobile Hospital in Letcani, which is a COVID support unit.