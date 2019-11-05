Mazda's Jan - Oct sales in Romania up 24 pct

Japanese automaker Mazda has sold 24 percent more cars in Romania in the first ten months of 2019 compared to the year-ago period, Mazda Romania announced in a release.

Thus, as many as 2,269 units were sold between January - October 2019; Mazda CX-5 was the best-selling model on the local market with 718 units, while Mazda3 advanced to the second spot with 633 units, and Mazda CX-3 came in third with 478 sold units."Year-to-date, the Mazda CX-5 stays the most popular Mazda model in Romania, but its top position is challenged by the new Mazda3. This was expectable, as the latest-generation compact crossover comes with a fluid and impressive design, an interior with a premium feel and a very rich features package that are available for the standard version as well. To this adds the new Skyactiv-X revolutionary engine, which is already available for testing. The CX-3 further stays No. 3 in the ranking, but we expect it to be soon outperformed by the new Mazda CX-30, the compact SUV recently launched on the market. As a matter of fact, the new Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 were the drivers for our October record high result," said Cristian Rigu, Mazda Romania country manager.According to the company, this October marked a record high for Mazda, which sold 343 models, up 90 percent from the same period in 2018. Last month Mazda3 was the highest in demand model, followed by CX-5 and the new CX-30.