MEAT: Romania-US strategic partnership, bridge for developing relations between business communities

The strategic partnership between Romania and the United States is a bridge for developing bilateral co-operation between the Romanian and American business communities, according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) released on Monday, agerpres reports.

MEAT senior official Daniela Nicolescu participates, November 8-9 in Washington D.C., in the 7th round of the Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US, as a member of the official Romanian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Organised amid the anniversary events of 2021 in the bilateral relationship - ten years since the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the signing and entry into force of the Agreement Between the United States of America and Romania on the Deployment of the United States Ballistic Missile Defense System in Romania, as well as five years since the commissioning of the anti-missile facility in Deveselu - the visit will provide important opportunities to reconfirm the strong bilateral commitment to the strategic partnership and to strengthen co-operation in promoting projects of common interest on all dimensions of the strategic partnership. The visit will precede the 25th anniversary in 2022 of the release of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US.Nicolescu will participate, together with the MEAT delegation that includes Cristian Ilie, director of the Foreign Investment Department, and Tita Ilie, defence industry adviser, in the conference of the Working Group on Business, organised as part of the ongoing round of the Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US.The visit is seen as an important opportunity, both for reconfirming the commitment to the Romania-US Strategic Partnership, a bridge between the business communities of the two countries, and for strengthening economic, trade and tourism co-operation and promoting projects of common interest, with Romania being an attractive destination to foreign investors because of its incentives offered and geostrategic position.At the same time, the visit represents a good opportunity to reaffirm the commitments made to the promotion and consolidation of the transatlantic relationship and democratic resilience, all the more so as Romania holds, throughout September 2022, the chairmanship of the Community of Democracies.According to the ministry, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America occupies a central place, and its development and deepening, under strategic projects of common interest, should remain objectives taken up at the highest level.