Memorandum on state-aid scheme for cultural industry to be presented at gov't meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan has announced that a memorandum on a state-aid scheme for the cultural industry of an initial budget of 100 million euros will be presented at today's government meeting.

"The memorandum on the state-aid scheme for the cultural industry will be presented today at the government meeting, and this state-aid scheme will benefit the independent cultural industry, organisers of cultural events and music festivals, bookstores and publishing houses. Eligible will be non-governmental organisations and companies, SMEs and large enterprises," Turcan said at the Government House.

She mentioned that micro-grants of 4,000 euros or proportional to either the 2019 book sales or the number of tickets sold in 2019, capped at 800,000 euros per beneficiary, will be granted."In order to benefit from this aid, all applying entities must register with the Cultural Sector Register, on the one hand, in order to know exactly the financial impact and, at the same time, as a condition for pre-registration to apply for these grants," explained Turcan.According to the deputy prime minister, the scheme will start with an estimated budget of 100 million euros, while the final value of this state-aid scheme will be established in accordance with the information collected at the pre-registration stage.