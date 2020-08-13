MEP Negrescu: Pandemic could have been better managed; PSD is ready to govern

PSD (Social Democratic Party) MEP Victor Negrescu said on Thursday in Sibiu that the pandemic could have been better managed by the current government, and that PSD is ready to take over the government together with other parties.

"The pandemic could have been, and this is our opinion, better managed, if the voice of the experts was really heard and listened to before making decisions at the right time," MEP Victor Negrescu told a press conference.He said the motion of censure, which will be tabled on Monday by the PSD, "has every chance of passing"."What we want is not to change the government just for the sake of it, but to sanction a government that has not been able to manage the pandemic, that has not been transparent in public procurement, that has rather done politics, instead of managing the country. And we have a series of proposals based on which we want to build later, as quickly as possible, a solid, transparent government. We have also presented the option of a government in which all political parties can participate. We will (...) have a decision at the leadership level to see which direction to go and (...) which are the proposals or which is the proposal of the Prime Minister. PSD is ready to take over the government together with the other parties that want to take this responsibility," said Victor Negrescu.Victor Negrescu inaugurated, on Thursday, his office as a member of the European Parliament in the headquarters of the Sibiu county branch of PSD, where he said that he will try to return quarterly in order to grant audiences to the citizens.