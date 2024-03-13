Metro could stop running from May 15 without subsidy and budget approval (trade union)

The Metro may stop running from May 15, in the absence of the subsidy and budget approval, because it will no longer have the financial means to pay its debts to employees and third parties, Marian Artimon, president of the Metro Free Trade (USLM), told a press conference on Wednesday.

"According to the Budget Law there is an article 73, paragraph 8, which does not allow one to make a budget if the losses are not lower than double the amount by which you increase salaries. There is also this Ordinance that if within 120 days of the approval of the budget law, the budget of the company is not approved, that company is no longer entitled to the subsidy. It is up to the Government to change this Government Decision. (...) If you don't have an approved budget, you don't get a subsidy. Without a subsidy, how can you operate? This provision must be removed from the Government Decision (...)," said Marian Artimon.

He stressed that, in the next period, the USLM will do everything in its power, according to the law, through the means it has as a trade union, "to draw the attention of public opinion that there is the greatest risk that from May 15 the metro will no longer run, CFR Calatori will not run, because they will not pay their debts".

According to him, Metrorex's main problems are chronic underfunding and staff shortages. Metrorex currently employs 5050 people, with a staff shortage of over 800.