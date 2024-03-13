Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Metro could stop running from May 15 without subsidy and budget approval (trade union)

Colliers
hypermarket cumparaturi carucior

The Metro may stop running from May 15, in the absence of the subsidy and budget approval, because it will no longer have the financial means to pay its debts to employees and third parties, Marian Artimon, president of the Metro Free Trade (USLM), told a press conference on Wednesday.

"According to the Budget Law there is an article 73, paragraph 8, which does not allow one to make a budget if the losses are not lower than double the amount by which you increase salaries. There is also this Ordinance that if within 120 days of the approval of the budget law, the budget of the company is not approved, that company is no longer entitled to the subsidy. It is up to the Government to change this Government Decision. (...) If you don't have an approved budget, you don't get a subsidy. Without a subsidy, how can you operate? This provision must be removed from the Government Decision (...)," said Marian Artimon.

He stressed that, in the next period, the USLM will do everything in its power, according to the law, through the means it has as a trade union, "to draw the attention of public opinion that there is the greatest risk that from May 15 the metro will no longer run, CFR Calatori will not run, because they will not pay their debts".

According to him, Metrorex's main problems are chronic underfunding and staff shortages. Metrorex currently employs 5050 people, with a staff shortage of over 800.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.