MFP: Government debt reaches 42.2 pct of GDP, at the end of July 2020

The public administration's debt (government debt) totaled, at the end of July 2020, 444.399 billion RON, namely 42.2 pct of the GDP, compared to 373.5 billion RON (35.2 pct of the GDP) at the end of last year, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Public Finance.

Of the total sum, 14.96 billion RON represents the short-term debt and the rest is the medium and long-term one.

The largest part of this debt, namely 382.92 billion RON, is represented by state titles.

The debt of the central public administration stands at 429.61 billion RON, of which 414.66 billion RON on medium and long-term, the largest part of which is in RON (201.734 billion RON) and in euro (184.84 billion RON equivalent).

The debt of the local public administration clocks in at 14.79 billion RON, of which 14.771 billion RON on medium and long-term.

According to MFP data, the foreign debt of the public administration was of 221.829 billion RON, of which 217.56 billion RON that of the central public administration and 4.27 billion RON of the local public administration, and nearly all of it (221.676 billion RON) on medium and long- term.