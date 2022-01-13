Migrants caught while trying to cross Western border on foot or hidden in trucks

Several migrants were apprehended by the Arad border police, in the last 24 hours, while trying to illegally cross the border to Hungary, hidden in trucks or going on foot towards the neighboring country, Agerpres reports.

Seven migrants were found in two trucks that were checked at the Nadlac II Border crossing point, driven by a Romanian and a Bulgarian."The drivers were transporting, according to the cargo manifest, metal profiles and packaging for various companies in Germany and The Netherlands. Upon a thorough verification of cargo compartments of the means of transportation seven foreign citizens were found hidden inside. The persons were picked up and transported to the police headquarters for investigation, where they established that these are six citizens from Afghanistan and one citizen from Pakistan, the majority of them being asylum seekers in our country," the Border Police informed on Thursday.Also at Nadlac II, a border police patrol saw in the proximity of the cargo terminal, towards the exit point, two people who were going to the neighboring country on foot. This is about two Afghani citizens, asylum seekers in Romania.On the Arad-Pecica road, another three migrants from India, with ages between 24-28, were identified by the authorities.The border police is carrying out investigations for all events.