Military cooperation between Romania and Israel, discussed by Minister Ciuca with Ambassador Saranga

Minister of Defence Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Wednesday had a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Bucharest, David Saranga, with whom he discussed mainly about the military cooperation existing between Romania and Israel, reads a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) to AGERPRES.

During the meeting they had at the headquarters of the MApN, the two officials exchanged information related to the geopolitical and geostrategic developments at the global level and in the Euro-Atlantic area.Moreover, during the talks, they approached topics related to the current developments in the Middle East and bilateral cooperation in medicine and military education."At the end of the meeting, Minister Ciuca and Ambassador Saranga underscored the importance both states grant to bilateral relations and voiced their commitment to continue the political-military dialogue within the existing formats to further develop cooperation in defence through identifying new joint projects," specified the MApN release.