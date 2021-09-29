Minister Bogdan Aurescu - on official visit to Spain, Thursday and Friday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, pays an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Thursday and Friday, in the context of celebrating 140 years of diplomatic relations, agerpres reports.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the program of the visit includes political consultations with the Spanish counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and the launch, together with him, of the bilingual anniversary album dedicated to the 140 years of Romanian-Spanish diplomatic relations.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss ways to develop and deepen the bilateral relationship, raised in 2013 at the level of Strategic Partnership, as well as for a comprehensive exchange of views on current European, regional, international and security issues.The Romanian Minister will also inaugurate the exhibition "Archaeological Treasures of Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots" at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid, a major event under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and King Felipe VI of Spain.During his visit to the Kingdom of Spain, Bogdan Aurescu will also pay a visit to the EU Satellite Center (SatCen) in Torrejon de Ardoz.The exhibition "Archaeological Treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots" brings together 838 exceptional artifacts from 40 Romanian and 4 Spanish institutions and follows the historical evolution of the current Romanian territory over a period of over a thousand years (8th century BC - 7th century AD). The exhibition can be visited, free of charge, from October 1, 2021 to February 27, 2022, at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid. Among the most valuable archeological pieces are: the golden helmet from Cotofenesti, the Rhyton from Poroina Mare, the Dacian gold bracelets, the Glykon snake.The event is part of the public and cultural diplomacy program dedicated to the anniversary, in 2021, of 140 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, strategic partners united by historical and cultural roots, including the Latin origin and personality of Emperor Trajan. The flagship event of the anniversary year of the Romania-Spain diplomatic relations is one of the most important archeological exhibitions organized abroad.The curators of the exhibition are the National Museum of History of Romania and the National Museum of Archeology of Spain. The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain, the Ministries of Culture of Romania and Spain and the Ministry of National Defence of Romania.