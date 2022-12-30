Minister Burduja: We've met all milestones for 2022 under Recovery and Resilience Plan

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, informs that the institution he leads had three PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) milestones to meet in December 2022, all of which were met in due time.

Burduja specified that "absolutely all" milestones that were supposed to be met during his term as minister were achieved on time, Agerpres informs.

"The three milestones that were meant for the end of this year were: the law on the voluntary integration of research organizations, the cyber security law and the establishment of competence centres at the national level for the five EU missions within Horizon Europe," the minister wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He also announced the final list of funded project proposals: Competence Centre for Climate Change Digital Twin for Earth forecasts and societal redressing: DTEClimate - the Polytechnic University of Bucharest; National Centre of Competence in Cancer Prevention (CNCC) - Oncology Institute "Prof. Dr. Ion Chiricuta" in Cluj-Napoca; Competence Centre for soil health and food safety - Polytechnic University of Bucharest; NetZeRoCities - National Competence Centre and solutions for the development of Climate Neutral and Smart Cities - the Polytechnic University of Bucharest; Competence Centre for the Adaptation of Local Communities to Climate Change through public-private partnerships in the field of R&D - Babes Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca; Integrated research and sustainable solutions to protect and restore Lower Danube Basin and coastal Black Sea ecosystems (ReSPonSE) - the University of Bucharest.

"The selection was managed by UEFISCDI, through a committee of international specialists. In addition, the budget allowed us to finance 6 centres, instead of 5, as originally planned. Each competence centre will be a network of excellence for research organizations under public law and companies, whose activity will be correlated with the EU agenda and with the missions of the Horizon Europe programme," added Sebastian Burduja.