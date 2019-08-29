Minister Intotero, Cyprus's president discuss Romanian community in Cyprus

On a working visit to Cyprus on Thursday, Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia-Elena Intotero had a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis to discuss the Romanian community in Cyprus, the bilateral relationship between the two countries and projects carried by Intotero's ministry.

According to a press statement from the Ministry for Romanians Abroad released on Thursday, Intotero delivered a message to the Cypriot President from Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, then she referenced initiatives to promote Romania's values throughout the world, as well as programmes carried out by the Romanian government in support of the Romanian communities outside Romania's borders in promoting and preserving ethnic, cultural and linguistic identity.

President Nikos Anastasiadis is quoted as having congratulated Romanian officials for their interest in the Romanian nationals abroad and for the existence of a ministry dedicated to Romanians abroad.

On the same visit, Intotero also had a meeting with members of the Romanian community of Cyprus.

"A discussion with representatives for the Romanian Alliance of Cyprus, the only Romanian association on the island, focused on modifying the electoral code for voting abroad, as well as on the conclusions of a conversation with the Cypriot Presidential Commissioner for Diaspora and Humanitarian Affairs, Photis Photiou. She also encouraged the Romanians in Cyprus to participate in the projects carried out by her ministry and project submission sessions in order to obtain non-reimbursable financing," according to the statement.