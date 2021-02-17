Minister of Health: Videoconference with representatives of public health directorates on reorganisation of COVID-19, non-Covid circuites

Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday participated in a videoconference with the executive directors of the county and Bucharest public health directorates, where they discussed the reorganization of the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 circuits in hospitals, according to AGERPRES.

"The Ministry of Health is currently carrying out a process of centralization and analysis of data on the capacity of COVID-19 hospitals, on the one hand, with a view to reorganising and separating circuits for non-COVID-19 patients and, on the other hand, with a view to increasing the medical management capacity of complex cases for patients COVID-19," reads a press release of the Ministry.

According to the same source, the Ministry of Health is looking for solutions to increase the accessibility of medical services for non-COVID-19 patients and to increase the quality of services provided to COVID-19 patients.

"The pandemic has not wiped out all other chronic or acute health issues. The evolution of the pandemic requires a continuous adaptation of available resources. On the one hand, we must ensure that patients who develop severe forms of COVID-19 receive care and, on the other hand, we need to make sure that all the other patients have access to the medical services they need. That's why we started this process of analyzing the reorganization of hospital circuits together with the institutions involved in the pandemic management," Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu is quoted in the press release as saying.

The videoconference was also attended by the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andreea Moldovan.