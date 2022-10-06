Ministry of Economy allocating 1.84m lei for software development, consulting

The Ministry of Economy is allocating 1.84 million lei, VAT exclusive, for software development and consulting under a four-month contract to be concluded, according to a notice of participation posted on the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), told Agerpres.

The acquisition regards a project and/or programme financed by European Union funds.

The project refers to increasing the administrative capacity of the Ministry of Economy to monitor, evaluate and coordinate public policies in the field of economic competitiveness, co-financed from the European Social Fund through Operational Programme Administrative Capacity 2014-2020 (POCA).

The contract will be awarded in an open tender on a best quality-price ratio basis , and the deadline for receiving offers or requests to participate is November 7, 2022, at 15:00hrs.

The conclusion of a service provision contract regards the acquisition of a portal for the collection, processing and provision for viewing of statistical data provided by the Economic Atlas of Romania is being considered.