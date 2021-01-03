Ministry of Finance has scheduled loans of 5.115 billion lei in January 2021

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) has planned loans from commercial banks of 4.5 billion lei in January 2021, of which 400 million through an issuance of discounted treasury certificates and 4.1 billion lei through seven government bond issues, according to AGERPRES.

To these can be added the amount of 615 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The amount, slightly below that of December 2020 (4.985 billion lei), will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

According to the listing particulars published in the Official Journal, the MFP scheduled on January 7 an issuance of 400-million lei deep-discounted certificate, with the maturity date on January 10, 2022.

Also, during the month there will be seven benchmark bond issues, with a total value of 4.1 billion lei, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15% of the initial value of the bond issue (615 million lei in total).

The issues will be worth 700 million lei (two issues), 600 million lei (two issues) and 500 million lei (three issues).