Ministry of Health 'firmly' supports wearing of a sanitary mask during indoor sports classes

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that it "firmly" supports the wearing of a health protection mask during the sports activities that take place indoors, noting that outdoor activities can take place without a mask, in compliance with the recommended physical distancing between students.

According to a press release of the ministry sent to AGERPRES, the data underlying the decisions taken are the "increasing" incidence of cases from the resumption of courses in physical format, the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 among teachers and the number of classes/groups suspended, indicated by official data.

Between February 23 and March 1, as many as 405 infections were registered among students in the national pre-university education system; 418 infections among the teaching, auxiliary and non-teaching staff, and 494 classes/groups suspended their activity,reads the release

Another risk factor mentioned by the Ministry of Health is the increasing number of SARS-Cov-2 infections in the new British SARS-Cov-2 mutation - the B.1.1.7 lineage, as well as their geographical distribution extended throughout the country, with enhanced transmission and contagion rate in children.

The Ministry further explains that, during exercise, the elimination of aerosols that can carry SARS-CoV-2 from a patient to a receptive person increases, and implicitly, so does the risk of transmission.

According to the release, "the measure of relaxing the wearing of masks during sports classes would thwart the sustained effort to wear a mask during all other school activities", and several countries have decided to completely stop sports activities.