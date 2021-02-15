Mischie(HORA):We have EconMin approval for 2.5 billion RON for supporting hospitality industry

The Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, gave his approval for the allocation of 2.5 billion RON for supporting the operators from the tourism industry, the president of the Romanian Hotels and Restaurants' Employers Association (HORA) Daniel Mischie declared, on Monday, at the end of a meeting the HoReCa industry union leaders had with the minister.

"The most important topic that was discussed was the allocation of budgetary resources for Measure 224, the allocation of 20 percent from the turnover difference for the tourism industry operators, the hospitality industry. We secured the Minister of Economy's approval for 2.5 billion RON, and the next stop of tourism operators is at the Finance Ministry, at Minister Nazare, who has to allocate another 1.5 billion in order for this sum to be complete. The Minister of Economy gave his approval for 2.5 billion RON and there is also an appeal made in this sense," Daniel Mischie said.

The HORA leader specified that at the meeting they also discussed the scheme through which the state could cover 40 percent of the minimum wage.

"We discussed the program proposed for the hospitality industry, a 40 percent reduction from the gross national minimum wage for the 2021-2027 exercise, with these taxes supported from PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] and a proposal was made by the industry for remaking Measure 3, so that the money from this measure could reach those entitled to it," Daniel Mischie mentioned.

The coordinator of the Coalition for Romania's Development, Dragos Anastasiu, present at the talks, later welcomed the Government's intention of covering 40% of the gross national minimum wage from the hospitality industry.

"We talked a little about the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, here I joyfully found out that that there is an active aid scheme in the works, a percentage of 40% of the gross national minimum wage for the employees in the HoReCa industry," he said.

On the other hand, Mischie announced that hospitality industry operators are holding protest actions in relation to this economic sector's economic situation.

"Tomorrow, starting with 12:00 hrs, there will be a protest held by hospitality industry operators. It is a protest through which we are trying to warn that this industry can no longer support the expenses to which they are wrongfully subjected to in order to give the state time and space in order to solve this crisis. The protest is taking place in front of the units, each operator will come out in front of the unit, along with all employees, with significant messages for the government members," HORA chairman said.