MJ rejects candidacies for European Public Prosecutor's Office from Romania; procedure to be resumed

The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday announced that it hasn't selected any candidate on behalf of Romania for the European Public Prosecutor's Office yet, with the procedure to be resumed.

"The selection committee presided by the Minister of Justice did not select any candidate for the European Public Prosecutor's Office to represent Romania, after the April 4 interviews. Therefore, the procedure for the selection of the candidates to be designated on behalf of Romania for the position of European Public Prosecutor's Office will be resumed, according to a calendar to be communicated later on," reads the announcement published on the Website of the Ministry of Justice.The 4 candidates who participated in the interviews for the European Public Prosecutor's Office were Daniel Constantin Horodniceanu, Catalin Laurentiu Borcoman, Marius Bogdan Bulancea, Laura Ecedi Stoisavlevici and Elena Hach.The process of selection of the Romanian candidates for the position of European Public Prosecutor's Office was initiated by the MJ on February 22.According to the MJ, the persons to be designated Romania's candidates to the office of European Public Prosecutor need to be Romanian citizens, domiciled in Romania, they also need to be prosecutors or a judges with minimum 15 years experience, they must be prosecutors with a professional rank granted by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice or a judge with a professional rank granted by a court of appeal, with a practical experience in the Romanian judicial systems, they must know English language, advanced technical level (with a second international language representing an advantage).After interviewing them, the committee will select three candidates to be includes with the list of candidacies that the Minister of Justice will submit to the Council of the European Union.