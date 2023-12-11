Moldova's president Maia Sandu awarded Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership award of Aspen Romania Institute

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, received the Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership Award granted by the Aspen Romania Institute, during the 13th edition of the Aspen Leadership Awards Gala, which unfolded last Friday.

The gala marked 17 years of the Institute's activity and recognized the individuals and organizations that left their mark on Romanian and global society in 2023, who were examples of ethical and professional conduct, in fields such as public service, technology, research and innovation, art or cultural heritage.

"Through the award, the Aspen Romania Institute expresses its appreciation for the president's continuous efforts to keep the Republic of Moldova on its pro-European trajectory, demonstrating not only high professionalism, but also the qualities of an authentic leadership model," the Aspen Romania Institute says, through a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

On behalf of Maia Sandu the award was received by the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Romania, Victor Chirila.

The Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership prize is awarded every year by the Aspen Romania Institute to a leader from the public sector or an international organization that has distinguished itself in their field of activity, constantly supporting and promoting the values of an excellent leadership model.

At the previous editions of the Aspen Gala, the prize was awarded to personalities such as: Roberta Metsola (president of the European Parliament), Jens Stoltenberg (secretary general of NATO), Pierre Moscovici (former member of the European Commission), Michel Barnier (former chief negotiator of European Commission for the relationship with the United Kingdom of Great Britain) etc.