Monitoring and control structure for executing judicial decisions pronounced by ECHR

The government approved, on Wednesday, to establish within the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG) a structure with the role of monitoring and controlling the execution of judicial decisions pronounced by the ECHR against the Romanian state.

According to a press release sent by the Executive, the approved memorandum refers to the establishment within the General Secretariat of the Government of a structure to ensure the execution of the judgments issued by the ECHR, through which the violation of the Convention was found as a result of the non-execution of some judicial decisions, pronounced against some public debtors in Romania, told Agerpres.

"The creation of a mechanism at the national level to monitor and control the execution of judicial decisions pronounced against the state is part of the measures that Romania has assumed in the action plan requested by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to address the structural problems related to the non-execution of decisions judgments pronounced against some public debtors in Romania," the quoted source shows.