More than 22,700 persons, 13,600 means of transportation transited border checkpoints in past 24 hours

Approximately 22,700 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 13,600 means of transportation have transited the border checkpoints in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed on Sunday.

Approximately 14,300 persons and 7,900 means of transportations entered the country, and approximately 8,400 persons and 5,700 means of transportation exited the country, according to the same source.

During this time, the units that take care of the supervision and control of the state border have been supplemented, both at the checkpoints and along the borderline. Approximately 4,700 border policemen are daily on duty, most of them checking the documents at the border checkpoints.

More time is needed during these days to process all the formalities at the border, considering that, besides the specific control at the entry to the country, the persons also need to fill in a declaration on their own responsibility and to pass the medical control by the representatives of the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

As soon as formalities are complete and the medical personnel at the location establishes the measures that need to be taken, the passenger cars are being led by the policemen and gendarmes to the locations established for quarantine or self-isolation.AGERPRES