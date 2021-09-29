 
     
Most new cases of COVID-19, 1,561, registered in Bucharest

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were registered in Bucharest - 1,912 and in the counties of Dolj - 512, Timis - 494, Ilfov - 485, Prahova - 452, Cluj - 378, informed, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The Capital City has an incidence of 6.33 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Ilfov County is first in what regards the 14-day cumulated incidence per thousand persons, with 6.79 per thousand, being followed by the counties of Timis - 6.02, Cluj - 4.54, Dolj - 4.17, Bistrita-Nasaud - 3.86, Teleorman - 3.67, Maramures - 3.57, Satu Mare - 3.53, Constanta - 3.47, Olt - 3.34, Giurgiu - 3.33, Arad - 3.28, Mehedinti - 3.19, Salaj - 3.07, Iasi - 3.01, these being the counties in the red scenario.

