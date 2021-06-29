Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest and Iasi County; zero cases in 16

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania from the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 7 and in Iasi County - 6, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

No new cases were recorded in 16 counties.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Prahova - 0.11 cases per 1,000 population, and Ilfov - 0.09.

Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 73 in the last 24 hours.