 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest and Iasi County; zero cases in 16

smartradio.ro
covid multime oameni masca femei fete

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania from the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 7 and in Iasi County - 6, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

No new cases were recorded in 16 counties.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Prahova - 0.11 cases per 1,000 population, and Ilfov - 0.09.

Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 73 in the last 24 hours.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.