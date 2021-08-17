Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest City - 109; zero cases in two counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 109 and the counties of Timis and Constanta counties - 23 each, Ilfov - 20, Cluj - 18, Iasi - 17, and Suceava - 16, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

No new cases were recorded in two counties - Covasna and Sibiu.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Ilfov County - 0.4 cases per 1,000 population