Most new COVID-19 cases recorded in Bucharest City, counties of Ilfov, Prahova

Bucharest City and the counties of Ilfov - 6 and Prahova - 5 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Romania compared with the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

In Bucharest, 11 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and no case was recorded in 9 counties.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the green scenario remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by of Prahova - 0.12 per 1,000 population and Alba - 0.1.Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 65 in the last 24 hours.