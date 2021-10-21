 
     
Most new COVID cases in Bucharest, followed by Ilfov, Iasi and Prahova counties

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 3,018 and the counties of Ilfov - 787, Iasi - 708, Prahova - 706, Cluj - 699, Timis - 631, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The capital has an incidence of 16.50 cases per thousand inhabitants, with a slight drop from Wednesday, when the incidence was 16.51.

Ilfov county has the largest case incidence, cumulated at 14 days, with 17.23 cases per thousand inhabitants.

All counties are in the red scenario (over 3 cases per thousand inhabitants).

