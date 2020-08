Bucharest (201), Prahova County (72) and Arges County (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in since the previous reports, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

According to the GCS, 1,145 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide.