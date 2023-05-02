Multi sport athlete Avram Iancu has begun swimming accross Galilee Sea

The multi sport athlete, librarian Avram Iancu started, on Tuesday morning, a new swimming race in open waters, this time having decided to swim across the Sea of Galilee, Israel, according to the information posted on his Facebook page by the team that accompanies him.

The athlete from southwestern Petrosani had crossed, until around 11:00, almost 15 kilometers of the almost 21 kilometers that this race measures, Agerpres informs.In one of the posts, Iancu says that he feels good, and his team members mentioned that the swimmer is in optimal shape.The swimmer is scheduled to swim along the Sea of Galilee, on a distance of over 20 kilometers, being monitored by the Galilee Marathon Swimming Association (GMSA), an internationally qualified organization for validating such a performance.He estimated that the crossing of the Sea of Galilee will take about 10 hours, and his journey can be followed in real time, with the help of a dedicated application, on his Facebook page.The librarian Avram Iancu has several performances in open water swimming. In July 2022, he became the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel, from Great Britain.Avram Iancu's achievements include swimming across the English Channel, in August 2016. In the summer of 2017, the athlete from Petrosani swam the entire course of the Danube, without a wetsuit, over a distance of 2,860 kilometers, being the first man to having managed such a performance without protection or other supporting materials.