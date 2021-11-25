National Coalition for Romania established by PSD-PNL-UDMR, national minorities parliamentary group political agreement

The government political agreement between the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the parliamentary group of national minorities, signed on Thursday, stipulates the National Coalition for Romania's functioning principles, led in the first stage by Nicolae Ciuca, but also the principles of cooperation, at parliamentary level, among the signatory parties.

According to the document, the prime minister on behalf of the PNL will have a mandate until May 25, 2023, and then he will be followed by the prime minister on behalf of the PSD, until the 2024 elections.

The agreement signed by the four leaders mentions that the health crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has had unprecedented economic and social effects. In addition to this, there is also a major energy crisis and "a long-term one, with serious economic and social implications", and the successive years of climate instability that have a significant negative effect on quality of life.

"In order to manage and overcome them, it is necessary to establish, without delay, a solid parliamentary majority and invest a government supported by it. Only in this way will it be possible to implement, quickly, the solutions to solve these problems facing Romania today," reads the document.

The agreement envisages the need to ensure "efficient government and the existence of broad parliamentary support in the 2021-2024 period".

Thus, the signatory parties agree on the formation of the National Coalition for Romania - governing coalition for the 2021 - 2024 period.

The Coalition's decisions are made through consensus, the Agreement stipulates. The Coalition's decisions are public, and the debates under the decision-making mechanisms of the coalition are confidential until the decisions are adopted," the document shows.

The political agreement for the establishment of the National Coalition for Romania is valid during the parliamentary term 2021-2024 and enters into force at the time of signing. Amendments to the agreement are debated, negotiated and agreed upon between the signatory parties, being decided by consensus.

The document was signed on Thursday by PSD Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, PNL Chairman Florin Citu, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor, and the leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian.