The National Council of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CNIPMMR) on Monday will launch the "Governing programme of the business environment (2021-2024)," a document that outlines the strategic objectives of the business environment for the next four years, according to AGERPRES.

The document comprises proposals and projects in 11 essential sectors, according to the representatives of this employers' association.

The 11 fields of activity for which the CNIPMMR provides governing policies are: the Romania Tech Nation programme, institutional measures, measures meant to support and promote entrepreneurship and innovation, other measures underscore the need for setting up entities of the public-private partnership type, providing access to funds, stimulating the creation of jobs in the private sector, internationalizing and supporting tourism, measures to debureaucratize and simplify, entrepreneurial education&robotics and legislative measures.