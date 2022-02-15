National Reading Day celebrated on Tuesday in all schools

Schools will change their programme on Tuesday, on the occasion of the National Reading Day, with teachers having the obligation to organize, at 11.00 am and 2.00 pm, activities in which all preschoolers and pupils participate, Agerpres reports.

"I have decided, as Minister of Education, that on Tuesday, February 15, in all schools, the programme will be modified so that, regardless of the subject matter that was supposed to be studied at that hour, at 11.00 am and 2.00 pm, the schoolmaster or teacher will organize, in the classroom where he/she is at, reading activities for all preschoolers and pupils, either individually or in small working groups," the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, informed recently.This year's motto is "Let's Read Together!".The series of events dedicated to the National Reading Day will officially open in the Hall of the "Carol I" Central University Library, on Tuesday, at 10.00 am.The aim is to promote reading as a daily habit, without discussing the excerpts read or performing an analysis on the text.Schools may organize activities to encourage reading in the social community to which they belong, while observing the anti-COVID-19 health regulations.Events will be held throughout the country not only in schools but also at local libraries, the Ministry of Education said.Local, county and/or metropolitan libraries are invited to carry out activities to present their services, to obtain a permit, to collect and donate books, including by setting up stands on the premises of educational institutions.Associations, non-profit foundations, copyright management companies with experience in educational activities are recommended to organize reading clubs, creative writing and/or book illustration workshops, discussions and debates on literary or other literary topics.Schools are encouraged to provide publishers and bookstores, upon request and subject to availability, free spaces to present, possibly sell, books with educational and/or recreational themes appropriate to the age of the pupils.