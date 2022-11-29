NATO2022Bucharest/Stoltenberg: NATO is not party to the conflict, but it will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

NATO is not part of the conflict will support Ukraine as long as it takes, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said in Bucharest on Tuesday at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, told Agerpres.

He thanked Romania for hosting the NATO meeting, noting that it is an important meeting amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"It is an honour for all of us to be here together with you. Today we will discuss Russia's war of aggression and how our support for Ukraine, Russia is recent losses, including its withdrawal from Kherson, demonstrate the incredible courage and bravery of the Ukrainian forces. It also shows that our support makes a difference on the battlefield and must continue. The Russian military retains significant capabilities and a large number of troops. It is willing to use extreme brutality and leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. So we must stay the course and help Ukraine prevail as a sovereign nation. NATO is not a party to the conflict, but we are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and we will continue to do what it takes to defend every inch of NATO allied territory,' Stoltenberg stressed.