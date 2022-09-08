 
     
NATO's Geoana: World will be a sadder, poorer place without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Mircea Geoana

The world will be a sadder and poorer place without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, says the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana.

"A life dedicated to her people and country. In her wake she leaves an unparalleled legacy and will remain a role model difficult to equal. Our thoughts go out to the Royal Family and to all citizens of the Commonwealth. Rest in peace, Your Majesty!", wrote Geoana, on Thursday evening, on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

