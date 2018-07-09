Natural increase in Romania's population goes negative in May 2018

Natural increase in the Romanian population was negative in May 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (NIS), released on Tuesday, informs Agerpres.

Thus, in May 2018, compared with May 2017, the number of live births was smaller by 1,733, and the number of deceased persons was 450 higher. Also, the number of dead children under one year of age in May 2018 was by 12 more than in May 2017.

Natural growth was negative both in May 2018 (-5,623 people) and in May 2017 (-3,440 people), according to official statistics.

According to INS, in May 2018 the number of marriages decreased by 170 from the same month of the previous year, and 475 less divorces were declared under final judgments and pursuant to Law 202/2010.

The data also reveal that in May 2018, compared with April 2018, 15,301 children were born, up 2,592, while the number of deceased persons was 20,924, or 695 fewer.

As of May 2018, on a monthly basis, the natural increase was negative, with the deceased having exceeded live births of 5,623. In addition, the number of deaths of children under one year increased by 36, to 130.

Also in May 2018, marriage registrar's offices registered 12,294 marriages, 1,503 more than in April. The number of divorces approved under final court judgments and pursuant to Law 202/2010 was 2,440, 137 fewer than in the previous month.