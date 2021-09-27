Net results of non-financial companies in Romania exceeds 100 bln RON threshold in 2020

The number of companies, the net results and own capitals have reached a historical maximum during the pandemic, while non-financial companies' business in Romania decreased, according to the annual KeysFin "Business conditions in Romania" study.

Last year, the net result of non-financial companies in Romania increased by nearly 13 pct over 2019, to 104.5 billion RON, and has exceeded, for the first time, the threshold of 100 billion RON, by 221 pct more than in 2015 and 584 pct more than in 2010.

On the other hand, the turnover of these companies has reduced by approximately 2.7 pct to 1.641 billion RON, being by 36 pct larger than in 2015 and by 78 pct over the level of 2010.

Commerce continued to be the largest Romanian economic sector in 2020 as well, with a turnover of 652 billion RON (40 pct of the total). The top spots are continued by the manufacturing industry, with 393 billion RON (24 pct of the total), construction, with 129 billion RON (8 pct in total), transport and depositing, with 95 billion RON (6 pct in total), and, for the first time in history, IT&C, with 70.3 billion RON (4 pct of the total), sector that replaced, in the top 5, Energy & Gas.

In 2020, the highest annual percentage increases of the turnover were recorded in construction (+18.8 pct, in the pandemic year), healthcare & social assistance (+10.4 pct to 15.6 billion RON), IT&C (+5.6 pct in 2020), water supply and sanitation (+2 pct to 17 billion RON) and professional activities (+0.6 pct to 49 billion RON).

According to the study, in total, in Romania there were 4 million employees in 2020, by 4 pct fewer than in 2019.

A record number, of nearly 788,500 non-financial companies, by 3.3 pct more than in the previous year, have reported their results for 2020, of which 704 were large companies (with over 250 employees and a turnover of over 50 million euro), 8,200 medium-sized companies (between 50 and 250 employees and a turnover between 10 and 50 million euro), 47,200 small companies (between 10 and 50 employees and turnover between 2 and 10 million euro), and 732,000 micro-enterprises (less than 10 employees and a turnover under 2 million euro), according to data extracted by Keysfin analysts in September 2021.

The own capital of micro-enterprises rose by 42 pct over 2019, reaching 98 billion RON in 2020, Agerpres informs.