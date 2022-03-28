Nicolae Ciuca thanks Bulgarian Government for commitment to complete Bulgaria-Greece interconnector

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked, on Monday, the Government in Sofia for its commitment to complete the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector, emphasizing the importance of ensuring natural gas resources, necessary also to obtain chemical fertilizer.

"I believe it's important to mention that, until now, we are not facing problems in what regards the supply of food. Of course, there are issues with regard to the supply chain for food, due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the sanctions applied on Russia. From this point of view we must evaluate all these factors. We have discussed how we can support each other, and one of the most important aspects brought to discussion was that of chemical fertilizers. For this reason, I believe the gas and energy resources are very important, given that natural gases are necessary for fertilizer. I want to thank Kiril [Petkov] and his government for his commitment to finalize the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector," Nicolae Ciuca said, in a joint press conference with the Prime Ministers of the Governments of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

"We have discussed a lot about this corridor, taking into account the current situation and the fact that there is a great need to diversify gas resources. I have discussed with Kiril and the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. We are determined to do all we can to have this interconnector finalized as soon as possible. We cannot have liquefied gas without this interconnector finalized," said Ciuca, Agerpres.ro informs.

As part of the same press conference, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, expressed confidence that until the end of June the pipeline might be completed.