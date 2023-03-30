Nicolae Tonitza's 'Girl with Pink Bow' sold for 110,000 euros

The work "Girl with Pink Bow" by Nicolae Tonitza was sold on Wednesday evening at the spring auction (part I) organised by Artmark for 110,000 euros.

Another work signed by Nicolae Tonitza - "Three Brothers" - was bought for 75,000 euros, told Agerpres.

The star of the session, a version of the sculpture "The Kiss" by Auguste Rodin, one of the most emblematic representatives of universal sculpture, was not sold.

Among the other works sold were "Lady Elisabeth in her Study," "Restfulness" and "Returning from the Field" by Nicolae Grigorescu, at 77,500 euros, 50,000 euros and 26,000 euros respectively, "Postcard from Balchick" and "Lilac in the Interior" by Francisc Sirato, 22,000 euros each, and "Still Life with Fruit" also by Sirato, for 20,000 euros, "Boats in the Port of Deauville" by Jean Alexandru Steriadi, for 19,000 euros, "Gathering the Harvest" by Camil Ressu, for 17,000 euros, "Garden" by Horia Bernea, at 16,000 euros, "Love Letter" by Nicolae Vermont at 15,000 euros, "Balchick Sea Shore" by Nicolae Darascu, for 14,000 euros, "Peasant Family" by Alexandru Ciucurencu, for 12,000 euros.

The sculpture "After the Bath" by Oscar Han was bought for 16,500 euros.

The session also included the watercolour "Dobrudjan View" by Cecilia Cutescu-Storck, from the collection of Princess Elisabeta, daughter of Queen Maria and future Queen of Greece. The work, which bears the Princess's cipher on the reverse and which participated in the "Young Artists" exhibition in 1916, was sold for 3,750 euros.

The auction took place on Wednesday at the InterContinental Athenee Palace.