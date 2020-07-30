No special requirements, mandatory measures for Romanian nationals entering Bulgaria

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Thursday that there are currently no special requirements or other mandatory measures for Romanian nationals entering or transiting through Bulgaria.

"The Bulgarian authorities have adopted new measures for people entering Bulgaria. Thus, under an order of the Bulgarian minister of health that came into force on July 28, 2020, Romanian nationals arriving from Romania no longer have to produce a bona fide declaration confirming that they are aware of and accept the risks of COVID-19 disease and undertaking to comply with the epidemiological measures applicable in Bulgaria," according to MAE.MAE continues its dialogue with the Bulgarian authorities and will publicly communicate any news that will be officially unveiled by the Bulgarian side.Romanian nationals citizens can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Sofia: +359 2 9733510, with the calls being rerouted to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad and taken over by a call centre 24/7. Romanian nationals face a difficult or special situation of an emergency nature can also have call the emergency line of the diplomatic mission: +359 879 440 758.MAE recommends visiting the websites: https://www.mae.ro/node/51904 and http://sofia.mae.ro/.