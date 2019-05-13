Nominal net average salary increases to 3,075 lei, in March 2019

The nominal net average salary increased to 3,075 lei in March 2019 compared with the previous month, reaching 3,075 lei, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

The gross nominal average salary stood at 5,050 lei, by 4.8 higher compared with February 2019.

The highest values of the net nominal average salary were registered in services in information technology, including computer services (7,491 lei), and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (1,752 lei).

Compared with March 2018, the net nominal average gain increased by 13.7 per cent.

"The real salary index accounted for 109.3 per cent in the reference period. The real salary index accounted for 104.3 per cent in March 2019 against the previous month. Compared with October 1990, the real salary index reached 214 per cent, by 8.9 percentage points higher than the one registered in February 2019," specified the INS.

AGERPRES