NOVEMBER 22 IN HISTORY

1861 - The Porte releases the "Firman for the administrative organization of Moldova and Wallachia" which acknowledged the administrative and political union of the Principalities, de facto accomplished on 24 January 1859.

1869 - The Faculty of Medicine in Bucharest starts its courses.

1870 - Birth of engineer and mathematician Ion (Bizet) Ionescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 17, 1946)

1890 - Death of folklorist Simeon Mangiuca, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. September 2, 1831)

1901 - Death of historian, writer and politician Vasile Urechia-Alexandrescu, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. February 15, 1834)

1913 - Inauguration of the Mr. Gh. Pastia theatre building in Focsani.

1938 - Private visit to Germany of Carol II, King of Romania, where he had meetings with Hitler and Göring

1939 - Death of actress Agatha Barsescu. (b. September 9, 1861)

1972 - Death of physicist Horia Hulubei, professor at the Al. I. Cuza University of Iasi and Romanian Academy member. (b. November 15, 1896)

1994 - Death of priest, theology professor and church historian Teodor Bodogae. (b. March 10, 1911)

2009 - The first round of presidential elections takes place. President Traian Basescu, who was seeking re-election with support from the Democratic Liberal Party (PD-L), receives 32.44pct of votes (3,153,640 votes) and Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Conservative Party (PC) Alliance candidate Mircea Geoana receives 31.15pct of votes (3,027,838 votes). The two went head-to-head in the second round of elections on December 6, 2009.

2014 - 5.7 M earthquake takes place in the Vrancea area, 39 km in-depth.AGERPRES