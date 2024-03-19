The number of foreign students who want to study in our country is increasing, almost 140,000 accounts have been created on the "Study in Romania" platform in order to submit applications for scholarships offered by the Romanian state for bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs, the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, declared on Tuesday.

"The number of foreign students who want to study in Romania is increasing! Almost 140,000 accounts have been created on the Study in Romania platform in order to submit applications for scholarships offered by the Romanian state for bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs. I am happy not only for the large number of foreign students who want to study in our country, but also for the increase in the number of countries from which candidates come - 160 countries compared to 146 last year," Deca wrote on Facebook.She mentioned that the Romanian state offers 500 scholarships for Romanian students from outside the European Union. According to the minister, interested candidates could apply for all fields of study, except medicine, dentistry and pharmacy."For the purpose of promoting the Romanian language and culture, with the exception of doctoral scholarships, the beneficiaries of scholarships awarded by the Romanian state for bachelor's and master's studies will only study in the Romanian language," Ligia Deca pointed out.