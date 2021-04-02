 
     
Number of infections with COVID-19 among pupils and educational staff, dropping

The number of infections with COVID-19 among pupils and educational staff at the level of undergraduate education registered, during the period of March 15 - April 1, a drop, the Ministry of Education informs.

According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, in the aforementioned period there were 2,610 children/students and 2,171 educational staff and non-teaching staff and auxiliary staff confirmed with COVID-19, agerpres.ro confirms.

"According to the data sent and assumed by the undergraduate educational units and county school inspectorates, there is a downward trend of the number of COVID-19 infections, in both the students, as well as for the educational staff, auxiliary staff and non-teaching staff," the Ministry transmits.

The largest number of sickness at the level of undergraduate educational units was of 2,740 children/students and 2,514 educational personnel, the data being registered in the last 10 days of March.

