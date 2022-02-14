 
     
Number of new orders in processing industry increase 18.6% in 2021 compared to previous year

New orders in the processing industry increased by 18.6% last year compared to 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the data published on Monday, between January 1 and December 31, 2021, in the margin of the announced growth, there were good activities in: the intermediate goods industry (+34.9%), the durable goods industry (+23.2%) and in the capital goods industry (+12.5%). On the other hand, the current-use goods industry fell by 0.4% year-on-year.

At the same time, in December 2021 vs December 2020, new orders in the processing industry increased overall by 19.9%, due to the positive results recorded in the durable goods industry (+41.7%), the intermediate goods industry (+24.1%), capital goods industry (+18%) and in the current goods industry (+6%).

Official statistics show that in December 2021 compared to November 2021, there was a decrease of 8.5% in new orders in the processing industry, as a result of activities in the durable goods industry (-9.9%), the intermediate goods industry (-9.0%), the capital goods industry (-8.2%) and the current goods industry (-7.1%), Agerpres informs.

