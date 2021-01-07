Number of newly set up foreign capital companies down 27.1 pct over Jan - Nov 2020

The number of foreign capital start-ups established in Romania over January - November 2020 dropped by 27.1 percent from the same period of the year before to 3,715 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 3,715 new companies had a paid up share capital of 19.828 million US dollars in all, up 1.7 percent from January - November 2019.

A number of 423 companies with foreign participation and with a paid up capital of 1.02 billion US dollars were registered in November 2020.

Most of the newly registered companies operate in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs - 28.05 percent of the total; professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities - 21.46 percent; and transport, storage and communications - 15.12 percent.

At the end of November 2020 there were 230,607 companies in Romania running on foreign share capital. The paid up share capital amounted to 64.455 billion US dollars.

Most foreign capital companies - specifically 49,557 - run on Italian capital (3.827 bln US dollars paid up capital), but the most sizable foreign capital comes from the Netherlands, specifically 13.386 billion dollars contributed to 5,506 companies.