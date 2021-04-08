 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Official Gheorghita: Vaccination with AstraZeneca continues

stiri.md
AstraZeneca vaccin

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania is very important to be continued with all products, and vaccination with AstraZeneca will continue, announced on Thursday the president of the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine continues for all age groups. (...) Given the epidemiological context in Romania, it is very important to continue vaccination against COVID-19 with all vaccine products and at the highest possible parameters", Gheorghita told a press conference at the end of a working meeting.

According to him, delaying or giving up vaccination can lead to severe forms of illness.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.