Official Gheorghita: Vaccination with AstraZeneca continues

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania is very important to be continued with all products, and vaccination with AstraZeneca will continue, announced on Thursday the president of the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine continues for all age groups. (...) Given the epidemiological context in Romania, it is very important to continue vaccination against COVID-19 with all vaccine products and at the highest possible parameters", Gheorghita told a press conference at the end of a working meeting.

According to him, delaying or giving up vaccination can lead to severe forms of illness.