Official statistics: Jan - Nov 2020 new manufacturing orders down 5.5 pct YoY

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry over January - November 2020 were 5.5 percent down from the same period of 2019, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The FMCG industry fell 11.7 percent, the capital goods industry suffered a 5.8-percent setback and the intermediate goods industry went down by 5.7 percent. However, the durables industry advanced 20.3 percent.

Year-on-year, new orders in the manufacturing industry increased 10.9 percent overall in November, due to growth in the capital goods industry (+17.9 percent), the durables industry (+8.9 percent) and the intermediate goods industry (+3.9 percent). Conversely, new orders for the FMCG industry dropped 13.9 percent from the year-ago period.

Compared to October 2020, new orders in the manufacturing industry fell 5.8 percent in November due to a decline in the durables industry (-16.2 percent), the capital goods industry (-6.6 percent), the intermediate goods industry (-3.3 percent), and the FMCG industry (-2.1 percent).