Officials Ciolacu and Grosu attend unveiling of Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet busts in Ialoveni

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Igor Grosu participated, on Monday, in the unveiling ceremony of the busts of historical personalities Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet in the Sfatul Tarii Park in the municipality of Ialoveni, in the Republic of Moldova.

The event takes place in the context of the 105th anniversary of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania.

Alexandru Marghiloman was Prime Minister of Romania at the time when the Union took place on March 27, 1918, while Ion Inculet was President of the Country Council in Chisinau.

The Romanian Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, also took part in the ceremony.

Marcel Ciolacu is currently paying an official visit to the Republic of Moldova, on which occasion he will also have a meeting with His Holiness Petru, the Archbishop of Chisinau, the Metropolitan of Bessarabia and the Exarch of Plaiurilor.

The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, is also paying an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Monday. Gorghiu will participate, at the "Nicolae Sulac" National Palace in Chisinau, in the performance-concert "Our Language is My Homeland" and will have a meeting with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu. AGERPRES