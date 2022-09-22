Older children of Furdui family, in foster care in Germany, can visit family

The older children of the Furdui family are allowed to visit the family on weekends, on the dates set by the court, and in the dialogue held in September with the representatives of the embassy, the mother of the minors informed that the visits are carried out according to the established schedule, shows a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) upon the request of AGERPRES.

The MAE specifies that the situation of the seven minor Romanian citizens for whom the German authorities in the district of Heide, Lower Saxony, Federal Republic of Germany, ordered the measure of placement in custody, is under the attention of the Embassy of Romania in Berlin since April 29, 2021, when the diplomatic mission took notice, as a result of the information in the mass media regarding this case.

The MAE presents a chronology of this case and mentions that the parents informed the embassy about the rendering, on February 17, 2022, by the German court, of a decision whereby the local authority for child protection was to exercise temporary custody of the minors, the decision being pronounced in absentia.

The representatives of the embassy addressed to the Walsrode Court, in February 2022, a request to approve the presence of the consul in the courtroom in order to be able to watch, from among the public, the proceedings in the main case, but this was rejected based on the German legislation on judicial organization, further reads the answer sent by the ministry.

Also in February 2022, a representative of the Romanian Embassy in Berlin visited the minor Romanian citizens, in the presence of the parents, at the recommendation of the German side, and also had a conversation with the lawyer representing the family.

On March 21, the trial in the main case regarding the custody right of the minors took place at the Walsrode Court.

According to the information obtained by the representatives of the embassy from the German media and later confirmed by the parents of the minors during a discussion with them, the court decided that of the four minor daughters of the Romanian citizens, two should return to the family, and the third minor (the youngest daughter) should stay with the foster family. At the court's decision, the fourth minor, together with the other three siblings, remain, temporarily, under the guardianship of the Jugendamt Heidekreis.

At the end of June 2022, the parents contacted the diplomatic mission in order to obtain new travel documents for the minors who returned to the family, the requests being taken over urgently. The family picked up the passports on July 30, the cited source states.