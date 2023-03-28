Ombudsman deputies candidates receive Parliament's legal committees positive opinion

The legal committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate gave on Tuesday a positive opinion, with a majority of votes, to the four proposals for the post of deputy Ombudsman.

Last week, Ombudsperson Renate Weber sent a letter to Parliament's standing bureaus informing them that the mandate of deputies Zsolt Molnar, Ionel Nicolae, Ioan Ganfalean and Ecaterina Mirea will end on April 17, told Agerpres.

According to the document, the proposals for filling these mandates for the next five years are: Zsolt Molnar - for human rights, equal opportunities for men and women, religious cults and national minorities; Cynthia Carmen Deaconescu - for family rights, young people, pensioners, people with disabilities; Ioan Ganfalean - for the defence, protection and promotion of children's rights - Children's Ombudsman; Emil Mihai Pasolea - for property, labour, social protection, taxes and duties.

The four candidates are to be appointed by the joint plenary session of Parliament.